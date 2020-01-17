Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Burger King tried to troll Wendy's, but Wendy's wasn't having it

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Burger King learned the lesson that seemingly all other fast-food chains have learned at some point during their Twitter tenure: Don’t come for Wendy’s.

THE NEW 'BURGER KING'? PRINCE HARRY OFFERED FAST-FOOD JOB AFTER STEPPING BACK FROM ROYAL DUTIES

On Twitter, Wendy’s and its larger-than-life social media account put the regal burger chain in its place after the "King" tried to troll its competitor.

Since it apparently has to be said again – don’t come for Wendy’s.

Since it apparently has to be said again – don’t come for Wendy’s. (iStock / iStock)

The beef began when Burger King posted a photo of the eponymous mascot standing in front of a Wendy’s, holding a cardboard sign that read “Roses are red, violets are blue, patties are round.” To which Wendy’s promptly delivered a KO to BK: “Looked who dropped by to see what Spicy Nuggets were supposed to taste like,” Wendy’s replied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And — as history has shown with these Twitter beefs — it only escalated from there.

Many commenters on Twitter seemed to deem Wendy's the winner, too — a fact which only spurred Wendy's on.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Burger King still may have one edge over Wendy's, though: If things go their way, BK just might be welcoming a brand new, and very famous, royal employee.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.