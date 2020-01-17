Burger King tried to troll Wendy's, but Wendy's wasn't having it

Burger King learned the lesson that seemingly all other fast-food chains have learned at some point during their Twitter tenure: Don’t come for Wendy’s.

On Twitter, Wendy’s and its larger-than-life social media account put the regal burger chain in its place after the "King" tried to troll its competitor.

The beef began when Burger King posted a photo of the eponymous mascot standing in front of a Wendy’s, holding a cardboard sign that read “Roses are red, violets are blue, patties are round.” To which Wendy’s promptly delivered a KO to BK: “Looked who dropped by to see what Spicy Nuggets were supposed to taste like,” Wendy’s replied.

And — as history has shown with these Twitter beefs — it only escalated from there.

Many commenters on Twitter seemed to deem Wendy's the winner, too — a fact which only spurred Wendy's on.

Burger King still may have one edge over Wendy's, though: If things go their way, BK just might be welcoming a brand new, and very famous, royal employee.