UK man claims McDonald's craving is why he violated lockdown, drove 100 miles to town with no McDonald's

This is why you always call ahead.

A man in England was recently stopped by police after he drove over 100 miles from his hometown, breaking coronavirus protocols. While the driver claimed he was simply heading to McDonald’s — and therefore purchasing food — there was another major issue with his excuse.

The town he arrived in did not have a McDonald’s.

On their website, the police department of Wiltshire wrote that a 34-year-old man was stopped in the town of Devizes on Thursday night. The man told officers that he was headed to McDonald’s, despite the fact that Devizes doesn’t have one.

To make the story even stranger, the driver had originated from the town of Luton, which is located over 100 miles away, having apparently driven for over two hours to get to McDonald’s in a town that didn’t have one.

Authorities issued the driver a fine of about $270 for breaking coronavirus regulations. They also seized the driver’s car due to a lack of insurance.

"We encourage the public to make sure they are up to date with the most recent government guidance by visiting www.gov.uk/coronavirus to ensure you understand the rules clearly and what they will mean for you," the Wiltshire Police Department wrote. "The majority of people across Wiltshire continue to act responsibly and we thank you for that, however, it is important to protect the NHS that we all stick to the rules."

Under the area’s current lockdown rules, residents are only allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons, but discouraged from driving outside of their town, village, or even the part of the city where they reside. People can, however, leave home to buy necessities, go to work, obtain childcare or to seek medical attention. Some eligible residents are also allowed to attend school or childcare services.