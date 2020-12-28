The weirdest New Year's Eve 'drops' you can watch during the countdown to 2021

What a bunch of bologna.

While many people can’t wait for 2020 to be over, the celebrations on New Year’s Eve this year will likely be more subdued than usual. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health officials are still recommending against large gatherings, and many towns are canceling their traditional holiday celebrations.

Don’t worry, though. In Pennsylvania, the bologna will still drop.

In the city of Lebanon, Pa., it’s tradition to drop a piece of locally made bologna at midnight on New Year’s Eve. This year, while the event won’t be open to the public, the bologna will still be dropped at an undisclosed location and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, Lebtown reports.

But Bologna won’t be the only item dropping virtually this year, either. Around the country, cities and towns have unique New Year’s Eve rituals which are usually based on a locally produced item, and many of these drops are moving online this year.

Normally, someone would have to be in Bethlehem, Pa., in-person to watch a giant Peep drop on the holiday. This year, however, the 4-foot, 9-inch tall Peep weighing 400 pounds will be dropped virtually, according to the Peepsfest event page.

The same will be true for the Mount Olive, N.C., pickle drop, which will be streamed on YouTube, according to the Mount Olive Pickles page.

Not every event is going virtual, however. The town of Hershey, Pa., home to the famous chocolate company of the same name, traditionally drops a giant replica Hershey Kiss in the downtown area, followed by a fireworks show. This year, the downtown gathering will not be happening, although the fireworks show will be held near Hershey Park.

Meanwhile, Mobile, Ala., will not be holding its annual Moonpie drop. In a press release, the city explained that it felt that social distancing and other safety requirements could not be maintained during the event. It does, however, encourage locals to patronize local restaurants and nightspots.