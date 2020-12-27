Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears over San Francisco on Christmas, crumbles by the next day

This is a truly festive mystery.

Over the past several weeks, mysterious monoliths have been appearing in random places across the world. While most appear to be made of metal, the latest was produced from a much more edible material.

Residents in San Francisco woke up on Christmas morning to find a gingerbread monolith standing in Corona Heights Park, which overlooks the scenic city, Fox 8 reports. The structure appeared to be made out of large pieces of gingerbread that were apparently held together by icing.

One social media user posted photos of the object on Twitter and shared a bizarre story from the site of the monolith. They wrote, "The gingerbread monolith is real. So real that I even watched someone lick it, and then I proceeded to say a prayer for them. On that note, merry monolith!"

According to another Twitter user, a line formed nearby for people wanting to take pictures with the monolith.

The festive monolith is likely inspired by a string of mysterious monoliths that have appeared across the world, beginning with a metallic-looking structure that seemingly appeared out of nowhere in the middle of a desert in Utah. Since then, several other monoliths have appeared, and the speculation is that they are art projects of some kind.

Unfortunately, the San Francisco monolith apparently didn’t last long. Apparently, cookies aren’t designed to withstand the elements and the structure began crumbling by Saturday afternoon, Yahoo News reports.

Prior to that, the city’s parks manager Phil Ginsburg reportedly told news outlets that the structure would be left up until it crumbles away. He was reported as saying, "We all deserve a little bit of magic right now."