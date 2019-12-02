Veteran-owned coffee company donates to Oklahoma police bashed by Starbucks barista

After an Oklahoma police officer received a derogatory message on his Starbucks cup on Thanksgiving, a Veteran-owned coffee company is stepping up to honor his police department.

Evan Hafer, the Green Beret founder and CEO of Black Rifle Coffee Company, told Fox News his Veteran-owned and operated company has been, and will always remain, committed to supporting service members and first responders. That's why they pledged in a tweet to "hook them up" with some caffeine.

"This is unacceptable. We always back the blue," Black Rifle Coffee wrote in reaction to the Thanksgiving incident that resulted in several apologies from the Seattle-based coffee giant, along with the suspension of the employee who wrote "Pig" on the police officer's coffee order.

"They won't be needing to go anywhere for coffee for a while."

Hafer said there has been an increase in corporations "embracing progressive ideologies that degrade law enforcement officers and distort the work they do on our behalf," which he says "has created a trickle-down culture of disdain and disrespect."

He wants to reverse that.

"Often, our law enforcement officers aren't just our friends and neighbors, they're our brothers and sisters," he said. "They're the same guys who've deployed with us and then transitioned out of the military and into police forces across the U.S. We're grateful, and we're going to continue to find ways to show our gratitude."

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara shared a photo of the insulting cup handed to one of his officers, who purchased the beverages on Thursday morning in Glenpool, just south of Tulsa. The photo has since been removed from Facebook.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O'Mara wrote in a Facebook post that quickly went viral.

The police chief said that when he called the coffee chain, they offered to "replace the coffee with a correct label," but he said that given Starbucks' track record of other alleged anti-police incidents, he wasn't buying it.

Starbucks apologized, calling the incident "absolutely unacceptable" and saying the company is planning to use this "regrettable incident" as a way to "promote greater civility" alongside the police department.

In addition to a local "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Starbucks where the incident occurred, the company said it would be looking to use this as a chance to provide more "educational opportunities."

"Together with law enforcement agencies, Starbucks will jointly look for educational opportunities for our partners across the United States to promote better understanding and respect."