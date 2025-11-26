'Fattening' airplane snacks slammed by transportation secretary: 'Full of butter, sugar and crap'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy isn't just waging a war against pajamas on airplanes these days. He wants to switch up airplane snacks, too.

In an interview with on Tuesday, Duffy said that he would "love some better snacks" to be offered to airplane passengers.

"I would love a little healthier snack on the airplane," Duffy told Blaze News.

"[It would be much better] if I didn't get the really fattening cookie full of butter, sugar and crap," he added. "Or that little snack pack of pretzels."

So what do health and travel experts say about getting rid of the pretzel-and-soda combo and other offerings aboard flights?

Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based dietitian, told Fox News Digital that pretzels and cookies "won't ruin your health." She added, though, that the refined starch, sodium and added sugar in them can spike energy levels quickly.

"Some airlines offer chocolate-covered quinoa, which can be a better alternative, as it provides a boost of protein and fiber, to keep blood sugar and appetite steady," she said.

Healthy options are pretty limited for airlines, Palinski-Wade said, between being mindful of nut allergies and facing the challenges of offering fresh produce in-flight — but there are a few alternatives.

"Freeze-dried fruit is shelf stable and a great way to boost fiber and antioxidants without worry of spoilage," the dietitian suggested. "Dry-roasted chickpeas can be a crunchy snack offering that provide a similar nutrition profile to nuts (with protein and fiber), without the allergy risk to sensitive passengers."

She stressed that avoiding alcohol, staying hydrated and packing healthy options can go a long way.

Protein bars, nuts, beef jerky and lentil crisps are all tasty snacks that can travel well, she added.

If refrigeration isn't an issue, Palinski-Wade suggested travelers also focus on Greek yogurt, cottage cheese and hard-boiled eggs.

"When you look for a snack to bring with you when you travel, think protein, fat and fiber," she said. "Foods that combine these nutrients will keep your appetite and energy regulated for hours."

"This small change can be the difference between feeling steady all day and riding a blood sugar roller coaster mid-flight."

She added that, particularly for passengers with diabetes or heart conditions, a little planning goes a long way.

"Don't just grab whatever's free on the plane," she said. "This small change can be the difference between feeling steady all day and riding a blood sugar roller coaster mid-flight."

Brandon Blewett, a travel aficionado and author of the book "How To Avoid Strangers On Airplanes," told Fox News Digital that he always keeps protein bars in his bag. He agreed that hard-boiled eggs and jerky are also good snacks to pack on the go.

Blewett, who's based in Dallas but travels 35,000 miles in the air twice each week, said Greek yogurt is a high-protein option that's available at most airports.

"Just be respectful of everyone around you and avoid scraping the container, as that sound can get you put on an unofficial no-fly list," he joked.

"Otherwise, I go for protein bars, jerky, hard-boiled eggs, pre-cut fruit or vegetables — or airport 'protein packs.'"

When dining at an airport restaurant, Blewett said he looks out for salads with lean meats and a baked sweet potato on the side.

"Airports often have Chick-fil-A, and the grilled chicken sandwich or grilled nuggets are great options," he suggested. "Their fruit or vegetable sides are also clutch."

The travel expert also suggested walking between terminals — as time allows — to get some steps in before your flight.

"If I am hungry and undecided, I walk the entire terminal to see every option first. You get some steps in and make a better decision," Blewett said.

"Walking with your backpack on is perfectly fine as long as it is not overloaded. It adds a little bit of extra effort, which is never a bad thing on a travel day."

Reuters contributed reporting.