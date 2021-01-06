Tyson adds plant-based patty to Jimmy Dean sandwiches

Tyson Foods is adding plant-based breakfast sandwiches to its Jimmy Dean product line.

The country’s biggest meat company is feeding the growing demand for alternatives to animal products as more eaters diversify their protein intake and as breakfast chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ lean into meatless menu options.

The company on Wednesday launched its Jimmy Dean Plant-based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich, featuring a plant-based patty made from soy protein, egg whites and American Cheese said to pack on 13 grams of protein per serving.

It’s also rolling out a Jimmy Dean Delights Plant-based Patty & Frittata Sandwich featuring a vegetable-based patty, the company’s proprietary blend, made with soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa topped with a spinach and egg white frittata and cheese served on an English muffin. It's said to contain 15 grams of protein. Both will be available at grocery stores nationwide this spring.

More fast-food chains have started adding meatless menu options from companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible foods from plant-based burgers to meatless egg sandwiches in recent years. Dunkin in 2019 added a plant-based sausage egg sandwich to its menu through a partnership with Beyond Meat. Burger King released its meatless Impossible Whopper that same year and other competitors like KFC and White Castle have also rolled out alternative meat options.

It’s not the first time Jimmy Dean served up a meat alternative. In 2019, it released a burger blended with meat and pea protein in addition to plant-based nuggets.