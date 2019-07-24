Dunkin' rolls out Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwiches in NYC

Plant-based meat lovers can now order their breakfast at Dunkin'.

The coffee chain on Wednesday announced a partnership with Beyond Meat and introduced the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich to their menu at participating restaurants in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

The sandwich features a "juicy, savory breakfast sausage patty" said to be 100-percent plant-based and contain 10 grams of protein, and has been created specifically for Dunkin', according to a press release from the company.

Served on an English muffin, the sandwich also comes with egg and American cheese — items that can be removed to make the meal animal-free.

The CEO of Beyond Meat said in a statement that Dunkin' is an "iconic brand," and "partnering with them as the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage represents not only an exciting moment for both of our companies, but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go."

The animal-friendly option, which Dunkin' plans to offer nationwide sometime in the future, came after a fan urged Dunkin' to include Beyond Meat sausages as an option as the fast-food restaurant. A Change.org petition to this effect received more than 19,500 signatures.

Beyond Meat's popularity has jumped significantly in the past year. The company said in June it expects full-year revenue to hit $210 million this year, more than double its 2018 revenue and higher than the $205 million analysts had forecast.

The El Segundo, California-based company plans to expand into Europe and Asia, Brown has said. Right now, the company makes all its products in Missouri and sells to 30,000 grocery stores, restaurants and schools in the U.S., Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom and Israel.

The CEO also expressed confidence that the company can scale up quickly if it enters into further partnerships with restaurant chains. Beyond Meat burgers and meat crumbles are currently sold at Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco, and the company is testing sausages at Tim Hortons in Canada.

