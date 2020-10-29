Trump-shaped fruits are in 'big demand' before election, Chinese farmer says

Hey, that pepper looks familiar.

A farmer in China is reaping success with fruits and vegetables uniquely grown to look like President Trump, especially during the last two presidential election cycles.

Steven Ding runs a business called Fruit Mold in Suzhou, Jiangsu, and claims that his pumpkins, peppers, and white gourds shaped to look like the face of the 45th president have been the cream of the crop, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

The farmer began growing fruits and veggies inspired by Trump with original plastic molds during the 2016 race, and says there’s been “big demand” for the items — which SWNS has dubbed “Trumpkins” — ever since, and especially as U.S. voters cast their ballots for the upcoming election.

Ding will spend between two and three weeks cultivating each crop of the presidential produce, with the fruits and veggies growing to be about 9 inches tall and selling for $40 a pop, according to SWNS.

"Most people have never seen anything like it before,” he explained. "A lot of people will order them just to put on display, and not eat them. They're perfectly fine to eat, but a lot of people just don't want to, because they're so different.”

"The plastic molds themselves cost quite a lot of money to develop, and there's a lot of time put into growing the vegetables,” Ding said. “So it's nice that there is so much interest in buying them to keep."

The Trump-shaped pumpkin mold is currently listed for $39 through the Fruit Molds website, where apolitical shoppers can also score pumpkin molds for skulls and Frankensteins.