Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Snack Foods
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day

To earn the coveted free glazed doughnut, you just have to show up

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Half a dozen things you didn't know about doughnutsVideo

Half a dozen things you didn't know about doughnuts

Did you know there are actually two National Doughnut Days? Or that Emily Post issued rules on dunking? We've sorted through the Internet to find six of the tastiest facts you might not know about doughnuts.

Fulfilling your civic duty has never tasted so sweet.

This Election Day, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to anyone who visits a U.S. location on November 3.

To earn the coveted free glazed doughnut, you just have to show up, according to a press release from the company. And to further sweeten the deal, the stores are handing out “I Voted” stickers for customers to show off, post-visit.

Anyone can get a free glazed doughnut this Election Day.

Anyone can get a free glazed doughnut this Election Day. (Krispy Kreme)

EINSTEIN BAGELS TO RELEASE 'PARTY BAGELS,' WHICH ARE JUST DOUGHNUTS

The stickers, however, are intended for those who voted by mail-in ballot, Krispy Kreme suggests.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before Election Day, we’ve got you covered there, too.”

OKLAHOMA COUPLE WEDS IN DUNKIN' DRIVE-THRU WHERE THEY FIRST MET

Krispy Kreme is not the only brand to announce free food on Election Day. Earlier this month, Uber Eats reported that it would be rolling out food trucks to polling places around the country to provide free snacks for voters.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.