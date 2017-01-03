Tropical Fish and Chips

Put a flavorful spin on fish and chips with this zesty recipe.

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 pound halibut, cut into ½ inch cubes (snapper and grouper work well too)

6 Shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 cup orange juice

1 cup lime juice

1 Shallot, minced

1 Habanero pepper, seeded and diced (use Fresno pepper for a milder taste)

4 tablespoon yellow bell pepper, diced

3 tablespoon olive oil, for garnish

2 tablespoon chopped cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 Green plantains

3 cup canola oil, for frying

Kosher salt to taste

Preparation:

To make the ceviche, place all the ingredients (except cilantro and olive oil) in a large glass bowl and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 hours. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

To make plantain chips, peel plantains and cut into ½-inch wheels. In a large frying pan heat canola oil to 325° F. Add the wheels in 3 batches and fry until lightly golden, about 3-4 minutes. Lower the heat to keep oil warm. Transfer plantain wheels to a plate lined with paper towels and cool for 3 minutes.

Using the bottom of a small pan flatten each wheel to the thickness of a potato chip. Increase heat to medium-high and fry plantain chips until crisp, about 2 minutes. Drain chips on paper towels and sprinkle with Kosher salt.

Place some ceviche in 4 chilled martini glasses. Drizzle with a few drops of olive oil and garnish with chopped cilantro, if using. Serve crunchy tostones on the side.