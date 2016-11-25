Top 5 cooking tools you need for Thanksgiving

Take the stress out of Thanksgiving dinner with these must-have kitchen helpers. From a smart thermometer to an easy-to-use food processor to a collapsible pie tray, Gayot's favorite cooking utensils will ease your workload and prevent holiday mishaps.

So before your stock your pantry, add some new tools to your arsenal and wow your family with tender turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and perfectly fluffed whipped cream.

1. Lavatools Javelin Thermowand

Popular among celebrity chefs, foodies and bloggers alike, the Lavatools Thermowand is the best way to really know what's going on with your turkey as it cooks. One of the most precise thermometers on the market, the Thermowand delivers accurate readings in four seconds and is also splash resistant. Plus, you don't have to worry about misplacing it — the magnetic backing attaches to your oven or fridge when it's not being used.

2. Progressive Collapsible Pie Carrier

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a couple of holiday pies. Whether your family is craving pumpkin, Dutch apple or mixed berry, you can use the Progressive Collapsible Pie Carrier to transport dessert. The carrier holds two 9-inch pies or one large meringue, and can even double as a deviled egg carrier. Now that’s something to be thankful for.

3. Cuisinart DLC-10S Pro Classic Food Processor

The Cuisinart Classic 7-Cup Food Processor comes with attachments that allow you to knead dough, slice and chop vegetables, mince herbs and mix batter. If you consider yourself a food processor rookie, a 30-minute how-to DVD will put you on the right track, and a 50-page cookbook can provide inspiration for new recipes. All parts of the processor are dishwasher-safe, and it comes with a five-year warranty.

4. Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5-Quart Mixer

With 10 speeds, the Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5-Quart Mixer is ideal for a variety of holiday recipes. A flat beater, dough hook and wire whip all come included, meaning you can use the mixer for everything from kneading dough to whipping cream. As an added feature, the head tilts back to give you easier access to the bowl below, and it comes with a two-piece pouring shield for safely adding ingredients. Kitchenaid thought of everything, so you don't have to come Turkey Day.

5. Wusthof Classic Two-Piece Carving Set

The Wusthof Classic Two-Piece Carving Set is perfect for cutting your Thanksgiving bird with ease. The cutlery is made in Germany out of high-carbon stainless steel, and the hollow-ground edge prevents food from sticking to the 8-inch blade. You can easily lift and serve meat with the 6-inch fork, which is curved slightly to increase maneuverability. Both come with a limited lifetime warranty, so you’re guaranteed years of zipping through Thanksgiving dinners without a hitch.

Discover more of the top Thanksgiving cooking tools.

More from Gayot

The Origins of Thanksgiving

Must-Visit Thanksgiving Restaurants Near You

Best Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner

Top Cookbook Recipes for Thanksgiving