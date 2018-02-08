Tom 'Butterfingers' Brady doughnuts sold at Philadelphia bakery

A Philadelphia doughnut shop is honoring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — for his inability to catch the football during Super Bowl LII.

Dottie’s Donuts announced on Tuesday that it created a new vegan doughnut called Tom “Butterfingers” Brady to celebrate the quarterback’s fumble during Sunday night's Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33.

“Poor Tom Brady just couldn't catch a break this Super Bowl, or the ball. Presenting the Tom ‘Butterfingers’ Brady donut, chocolate-glazed topped with housemade butterfinger pieces,” the shop wrote on its Facebook page. “This will be our final Super Bowl-themed donut so don't let this sweet opportunity slip through your hands.”

“Deluxe flavors — lemon poppy, cookies and cream, blueberry maple, and butterfinger. Boston cream [and] raspberry jam-filled also available. #vegan #donuts,” added the bakery.

Dottie’s Donuts co-owner Jeff Poleon told Live Kindly that the inspiration came from Brady’s Super Bowl performance.

"Additional inspiration came from the way [Nick] Foles handled the ball. Watching Foles defeat Brady, we knew we had to do one final Super Bowl themed donut. It is too SWEET of an opportunity and we couldn’t let it slip through our fingers!” Poleon said.

Brady attempted to catch a pass from Danny Amendola in the second quarter, but it bounced off the quarterback’s fingers. Foles, the quarterback for the Eagles, caught a one-yard touchdown in a pass from tight end Trey Burton that pulled them ahead of the Patriots going into halftime.

The release of the Brady-inspired doughnut also comes as Philadelphia gears up for the Super Bowl parade on Thursday.

Dottie's, meanwhile, is the same bakery that refused to make Boston-cream doughnuts ahead of the Super Bowl.