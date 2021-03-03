Thieves steal beer left aging in barrels underwater in shipwreck

Diving thieves made off with an unusual sunken treasure in Argentina.

Someone stole more than 150 gallons of beer that had been left aging in barrels inside a shipwreck, The Drinks Business reported, citing La Capital, a local Spanish language news website.

Three breweries had worked with the Thalassa Diving School to age what would have become 2,000 bottles’ worth of beer inside the wreck of the Kronomether, a Soviet-era ship which had been abandoned off the coast of Mar del Plata, Aregentina, in 1991, according to the report.

They locked the beer barrels in cages and submerged them 65 feet underwater last November, with plans to age the beer and then later haul it up and sell it under the name Kronomether, according to the report.

Students were going to be able to analyze the results and sales of the beer would have been donated to a nearby science museum.

However, then divers went down to retrieve the beer last week, all the barrels were gone, according to the report. The breweries have reported the theft to local authorities.

Juan Pablo Vincent, owner of one of the breweries, told La Capital that the brewers were aware of other people aging beer underwater in some parts of the world, but it hadn’t been done locally. So this was an educational project for them.

"We lost money, but more than anything, what bothers us is that this project had sentimental value and they took away the possibility for us to learn from it," he told the news outlet.

The brewers believe that the barrels may have been broken underwater, purposefully spilling the beer into the ocean, according to the report.