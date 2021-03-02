Brewery makes Cadbury Creme Egg beer. Here’s what it tastes like

To celebrate the 50th birthday of Cadbury Creme Eggs, the chocolatier has partnered with a brewery in order to create a new beer inspired by the popular Easter candy.

Goose Island UK’s new Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout is brewed with cacao nibs and vanilla beans, according to the brewery. The stout features a "blend of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar" that the brewery said "mirrors" the candy’s super-sweet and ultra-gooey innards.

A promotional video shows a tasting of the beer drank out of a cracked-open creme egg.

BREWERS ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES 4 ‘NEW’ BEER STYLES IN 2021 STYLE GUIDELINES

"The tasty flavors of the stout complement the iconic Cadbury Crème Egg; we wanted to big up the chocolate and creaminess of the beer while keeping it super drinkable," Andrew Walton, the head brewer at Goose Island UK who developed the candy-crossover beer, said in a press release.

The brewery wanted to create a beer that would be "unique and delicious" to anyone who tries it, Walton explained.

"With the Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout we knew that we would be reaching a wide range of people with different levels of experience with craft beer," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beer goes on sale Wednesday at gooseislandshop.com and will be available for a limited time.

Unfortunately, while Goose Island UK is the British arm of the Chicago-based craft brewer Goose Island, the beer appears to only be available in the UK, at least for now.

Cadbury said it makes more than 500 million creme eggs each year, about two-thirds of which are sold in the UK. The chocolate eggs are apparently slightly different in the U.S. compared to those available in the UK. America’s Cadbury eggs are made by Hershey and reportedly use a slightly different recipe.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For those who can get their hands on the beer, Cadbury Crème Egg brand manager Raphael Capitani said it’s the latest of the "unique and wonderful ways of enjoying a Cadbury Creme Egg."

"We can’t wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg," Capitani said in a press release.