The Melony Griffith
Summer is well underway, and what better way to celebrate the warm weather than with a watermelon cocktail and Simple Vodka, a company on a mission to end hunger in America by donating 20 meals per bottle. Because, yes, giving back can be that delicious.
Add a fresh mint sprig to top off this beautiful cocktail and serve at your next BBQ!
Cook Time:
Prep Time:5 min
Total Time:5 min
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
2oz Simple Vodka
1/2oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/4oz Simple Syrup
2pc Mint
2pc Fresh Watermelon Cubes (~1/2")
8-10 pc Frozen Watermelon Cubes (~1/2")
Seltzer (to top)
Fresh Mint Sprig
Preparation:
Add Simple Vodka, lime, simple syrup, mint pieces, and two watermelon cubes to a cocktail shaker and shake.
Pour into a Collins Glass filled with frozen watermelon cubes.
Top with seltzer and mint.