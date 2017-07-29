The Melony Griffith

Summer is well underway, and what better way to celebrate the warm weather than with a watermelon cocktail and Simple Vodka, a company on a mission to end hunger in America by donating 20 meals per bottle. Because, yes, giving back can be that delicious.

Add a fresh mint sprig to top off this beautiful cocktail and serve at your next BBQ!

Cook Time:

Prep Time:5 min

Total Time:5 min

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

2oz Simple Vodka

1/2oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/4oz Simple Syrup

2pc Mint

2pc Fresh Watermelon Cubes (~1/2")

8-10 pc Frozen Watermelon Cubes (~1/2")

Seltzer (to top)

Fresh Mint Sprig

Preparation:

Add Simple Vodka, lime, simple syrup, mint pieces, and two watermelon cubes to a cocktail shaker and shake.

Pour into a Collins Glass filled with frozen watermelon cubes.

Top with seltzer and mint.