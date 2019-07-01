Taco Bell employee trashed office, threatened co-workers after getting fired

A former Taco Bell employee left her co-workers feeling like they were "choking" after the woman knocked over bottles of cleaner and disinfectant in retaliation to being fired, police confirmed to Fox News.

The unidentified woman had been terminated from her position at a West Long Branch, N.J., Taco Bell on Saturday afternoon by her manager. According to Nj.com, the woman, who had only been working at the fast-food chain for a short while, was fired for calling out too many times and showing up late.

After the firing, the woman became upset and tore up her termination papers and threw them all over the office floor before she "smacked numerous bottles off a shelf, causing them to fall on the floor" while eight employees and two customers were inside the restaurant, the police reported shared.

“We were all coughing because of it,” said Jaila Padro, a manager at the Taco Bell said to Nj.com.

The woman went on to allegedly threaten her co-workers, telling them “she would be back later on tonight to trash” the dining area of the Taco Bell, according to the police report. It was not reported if she returned.

Police asked the manager if she believed the employee had released pepper spray in the building, noting the other employee's coughing and "choking" symptoms, but the manager said she did not think so.

Police arrived on the scene, but the woman was reportedly gone before they arrived. No charges were filed.

No one was injured from the incident and did not seek medical attention.

