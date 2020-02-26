Taco Bell customer reportedly shot at drive-thru after she was refused service: ‘She wanted her … chalupas’

This woman apparently really wanted some Taco Bell.

A customer reportedly fired a shot at a Taco Bell in Flint, Mich., after employees refused to fulfill her order. According to reports, the suspect fired through the drive-thru window but did not hit anyone.

The incident occurred on Feb. 15 at about 2 a.m., WNEM reports. Police stated that the woman displayed a purple handgun before firing through the drive-thru window.

Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton told the news outlet, “Apparently, she wanted her tacos, or her chalupas, or whatever, and they didn’t want to give it to her because of her bad attitude.”

Leyton elaborated, “There was some issue, maybe she was belligerent with the help,” Leyton said. “They didn’t want to wait on her, and she got frustrated. She drove up to the drive-thru window and fired a gunshot into the building, just below the drive-thru."

The City of Flint Police Department posted on their Facebook page that a suspect had been identified and arrested.

"Surveillance video footage from the business assisted detectives in identifying a possible suspect and suspect vehicle," the post said. "An arrest was later made, and a vehicle and handgun matching the descriptions were located. Brittani Felton (33) has been charged and arraigned in this case for two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm.”