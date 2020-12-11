Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Taco Bell’s $1 Loaded Nacho Taco back on menus on Christmas Eve

The Loaded Nacho Taco first debuted in April 2019

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
After a year of removing items from its menu, Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite just in time for Christmas. 

The fast food chain announced this week that its Loaded Nacho Taco will be back on menus nationwide for just $1, starting on Christmas Eve. 

However, it’ll only be available for a limited time. 

The Loaded Nacho Taco is a tortilla filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce and red strips -- which are mini seasoned chips.

Taco Bell is bringing back the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco for a limited time starting on Christmas Eve. (Taco Bell)

According to Thrillist, the taco first debuted on Taco Bell menus in April 2019. 

The return of the Loaded Nacho Taco comes after the fast food chain took several fan-favorites off its menu earlier this year. 

In September, Taco Bell announced that several items would be removed in November in order to create “a faster and more seamless restaurant experience,” FOX Business previously reported.

On Nov. 5, Taco Bell removed Mexican Pizza, pico de gallo and shredded chicken from its menu -- though the removal of Mexican Pizza seemed to hit people the hardest, even leading to a petition to reverse Taco Bell’s decision. 

Even before that, Taco Bell took away 12 other menu items over the summer, including its Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Quesarito, Nachos Supreme and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, among others.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.