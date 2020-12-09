Expand / Collapse search
McDonald’s opens barber shop, offers '90s-inspired 'Golden M' haircut

McDonald's Sweden is bringing back the '90s-style 'do

Alexandra Deabler
McDonald’s Sweden has opened up the world’s first certified Golden M Barber Shop in Stockholm.

The '90s are back – psych!

But the hairstyles from the '90s appear to be — or at least they are in Sweden, where McDonald’s has opened a barbershop to revitalize one specific look.

An “iconic '90s hairdo” for men--which involves a center part and face-framing bangs, and was once rocked by celebrities including David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio, among other '90s-era heartthrobs--is making a comeback via the marketing team at McDonald’s Sweden.

Why would McDonald's Sweden care, you ask? Because the hairstyle bears an alleged similarity to the fast food chain’s signature Golden Arches.

The brand is reclaiming the iconic '90s cut.

McDonald’s Sweden has opened up the world’s first Golden M Barber Shop in Stockholm, which specializes in helping people trim their own “The Golden M” hairstyle.

“When we realized that people were wearing our Golden Arches, we had to act," said Staffan Ekstam, the marketing director at McDonald’s Sweden. "We started the M Barber Shop not only to guard our Golden M, but also to claim it once and for all. The salon is a celebration dedicated to our beloved ambassadors — a helping hand to guide them on how to keep their M’s in perfect trim, even when we can’t move around as freely as we usually can."

According to the brand, all appointments were booked up within two hours of the shop opening its digital doors.

Within two hours of the digital launch, all salon appointments with influencer hairstylist Adam Lukacs were fully booked, a press release shared.

Those who attended the virtual sessions were treated to haircut lessons and digital styling. Those who have since gotten Golden M 'dos can also trade in their hairstyle (and, possibly, dignity) for a free Big Mac via the chain’s Golden M Detector digital app.

