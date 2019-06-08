Taco Bell fans rejoice the return of Nacho Fries

They’re back – again.

In exciting fast food news, Taco Bell has announced the return of its beloved Nacho Fries. The seasoned spicy potatoes are among the Tex-Mex chain’s most popular menu items ever, with over 53 million orders sold since the side dish debuted in January 2018.

Despite popular demand, the item has inexplicably hopped on and off menus ever since.

Reps for the chain publicized the news via Twitter on June 6, in a post that has been liked over 4,200 times online. Though many Taco Bell enthusiasts celebrated the fries’ return, some called out the company for playing coy and removing the menu offering in the first place.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Just add them to the menu,” one skeptic said.

“Stop removing them though,” another agreed.

“At this point y’all need to make this permanent,” one chimed in.

“Why? So you can just get rid of them again??” another cynic echoed. “Hurt me twice shame on me.”

Other more forgiving commenters, meanwhile, were quick to embrace the announcement.

KIND STRANGER HELPS ‘CINDERELLA’ TEEN PUMP GAS BEFORE PROM

“You heard my prayers,” one exclaimed.

“Yes yes yes,” another cheered.

“We're excited too,” reps for TB replied.

It remains unclear at this time exactly how long the Nacho Fries will be available for. According to The Daily Meal, the coveted fries will be featured on menus at select locations this summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP