Taco Bell employee swung machete at drive-thru customer's truck following argument at speaker, police say

Please proceed to the next window… and then maybe just floor it until you’re halfway down the block.

A Taco Bell employee in Texas was arrested on Sunday after police say he swung an 18-inch machete at a drive-thru customer’s truck, reportedly after the customer had trouble hearing him through the speaker.

SEE IT: TACO BELL CUSTOMER ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER GETTING RV STUCK IN DRIVE-THRU

The Taco Bell employee, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Hemmit, was working the drive-thru at an Austin location on Sunday at around 5:40 p.m., according to court documents obtained by The Austin American-Statesman. A customer pulled up to the speaker, but reportedly found that Hemmit was having trouble hearing his order.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Hemmit was then accused of swearing at the customer, and telling him to pull around so Hemmit could “show you what I have for you,” per an affidavit. When the customer drove up to the window, he told police he saw Hemmit wielding a large machete, which he then swung at the customer’s truck, striking his driver’s side mirror twice.

Police say Hemmit was next seen on surveillance video stashing the 18-inch machete in a dumpster. Authorities later retrieved the weapon from the dumpster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hemmit was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Statesman reported. He was being held on a $15,000 bond as of Monday.