SUV crashed into Cracker Barrel restaurant, damaging dining room

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A white SUV crashed into a Cracker Barrel in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, damaging the chain’s dining room and window.

The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. at the restaurant in East Knoxville.

COUPLE TAKES WEDDING PHOTOS AT CRACKER BARREL WHERE THEY FIRST MET

In photos tweeted out by the Knoxville Fire Department, the car is seen with most of its nose inside the restaurant. Tables, chairs, plates and other debris are seen scattered around the area from the crash.

No one was reported seriously injured.

It is not known at this time what led to the car driving through the restaurant.

Fox News reached out to the fire department for comment.

Though Cracker Barrel did not share whether the restaurant had to close down for repairs, a doughnut shop experiencing a similar incident this week did have to close.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.