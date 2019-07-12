SUV crashed into Cracker Barrel restaurant, damaging dining room

A white SUV crashed into a Cracker Barrel in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, damaging the chain’s dining room and window.

The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. at the restaurant in East Knoxville.

In photos tweeted out by the Knoxville Fire Department, the car is seen with most of its nose inside the restaurant. Tables, chairs, plates and other debris are seen scattered around the area from the crash.

No one was reported seriously injured.

Fox News reached out to the fire department for comment.

It is not known at this time what led to the car driving through the restaurant.

Though Cracker Barrel did not share whether the restaurant had to close down for repairs, a doughnut shop experiencing a similar incident this week did have to close.

In Seattle, Mighty-O Donuts was forced to temporarily shut down operations after a Toyota SUV crashed through the storefront, sending glass and other debris flying.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital for minor injuries.