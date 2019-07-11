Expand / Collapse search
2 hospitalized following car crash into doughnut shop

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
SUV crashes into doughnut shop in Seattle

Raw video: Surveillance footage shows the moment a vehicle slams into Might-O Donuts in downtown Seattle. The driver and one person inside the store were reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into a doughnut shop in Seattle on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at Mighty-O Donuts’ downtown location. In video of the incident, what appears to be a Toyota SUV is seen crashing into the storefront, while three patrons and an employee are inside.

The patrons are seen fleeing the store after being hit with the shattered glass from the windows.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, as was one of the patrons inside the doughnut shop, the Seattle Fire Department confirmed to FOX13.

Mighty-O Donuts shared on its Instagram page that the store would be closed for several days due to the extensive damage.

The crash is currently under investigation.

