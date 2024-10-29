Not just for kids: NFL players love a surprising childhood snack for 'fans of all ages'

New data shows NFL players eat many thousands of servings of a certain snack food more commonly found in childhood lunchboxes: Smucker's Uncrustables.

"I eat an Uncrustables probably more than I eat anything else in the world," Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce said on an episode of his podcast "New Heights" last year.

The Athletic surveyed all 32 NFL teams last year to see just how many of the frozen, crust-less peanut butter and jelly sandwiches they go through in a season, an article on the website said.

Twenty-four of the 32 teams in the NFL replied, according to The Athletic.

The eight missing teams – the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers – either "declined to participate" or "said they were PB&J purists who made their own sandwiches," The Athletic reported.

"But based on the information collected, it's safe to say that NFL teams go through anywhere from 3,600 to 4,300 Uncrustables a week," The Athletic reported.

This means that, throughout an entire season, plus training camps, "NFL teams easily go through at least 80,000 Uncrustables a year," the report said.

A representative for Smucker's told Fox News Digital the company was glad to see the product being enjoyed by people of all ages.

"Uncrustables were born from a simple idea: to make snack- and meal-times stress-free and delicious. What began as a convenient lunchbox solution has evolved into a beloved snack for fans of all ages," Nicole Massey, marketing vice president at the J.M. Smucker Co., told Fox News Digital in an email.

She said it's "an absolute honor to know that our product plays a small role in fueling these incredible athletes daily."

Judging by the teams that replied to The Athletic, the Denver Broncos consumed 700 Uncrustables per week – the most in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks were in a distant second place with 320.

The New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals tied for the lowest number of Uncrustables consumed each week with 50, The Athletic reported.

The Atlanta Falcons, who ranked No. 5 in The Athletic's Uncrustables data with 200 consumed per week, posted a picture of the product on social media on Monday after their victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay players consume the third-lowest number of Uncrustables per week with 70.

"Victory lunch," the Falcons wrote on X.

The Seattle Seahawks asked their players to weigh in on the snack consumption in a video the team posted on X.

"Is it a coincidence that the top two are the only two teams I've played for?" asked tight end Noah Fant with a laugh. He said he eats "two to three a day."

Another player said Fant insists on eating Uncrustables before every workout.

"I'm responsible for a whole lot," safety K'Von Wallace said.

"I definitely ate about 50."

On social media, many people were surprised to find out that NFL players ate a snack often enjoyed by children.

"The Uncrustables market is dominated by men at the peak of physical prowess who are being compensated as millionaires for their work ... And also my 2-year-old," wrote one user on X.

"Anyone else feel like an elite athlete when they eat Uncrustables now?" asked another user.