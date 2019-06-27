Subway restaurant thief made off with cookie after demanding money from register: ‘Cookie or the money’

Texas police are looking for two men accused of threatening a Subway employee with a gun and demanding all the cash in the register, before making off with one stolen cookie.

According to Houston police, the incident took place around 9 a.m. on April 8 at a Subway on Monroe Blvd.

The two young men, either in their late teens or early 20s, entered the sandwich shop and purchased a cookie with cash before asking for it to be warmed up, Click 2 Houston reported. While the cashier was heating up the treat, the man in the hoodie allegedly threatened the employee and demanded “the cookie or the money” in the register, as per the News Tribune.

According to the cashier, the man had a gun. However, it is not evident on the surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department Robbery Division on Wednesday.

The cashier, who claims to have told the men that the store’s security system was recording the incident, handed over the extra cookie, saying he felt threatened.

The pair appear to leave the restaurant after that.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to charges for those involved.