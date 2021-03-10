Stuntman sits in bean dip for 24 hours to support California restaurant

What’s a stuntman to do when his favorite restaurant is struggling? Sit in a huge tub of bean dip, apparently.

At least, that’s what Hunter Ray Barker did for his favorite restaurant, Los Toros, in Chatsworth, California, earlier this week.

Barker sat in a tub of bean dip in front of the restaurant -- outside Los Angeles -- for 24 hours on Monday to encourage people to eat at Los Toros. According to Reuters, Barker wore a mask and T-shirt with the Los Toros logo on it and even got a tattoo of the logo on his arm while he sat in the dip.

In addition to his stunts, Barker had a drawing for a $200 gift certificate for the restaurants and gave out deals and discounts to people who signed up on his stunt website.

"We have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and support local businesses in a big explosive way because why not?" Barker told Reuters.

According to Barker’s stunt website, he’s been going to Los Toros with his family since he was a kid. In a video he posted on his Facebook page, Barker called Los Toros his "favorite restaurant in the world."

Los Toros was founded by Nicolas Montaño II in 1967, according to the restaurant’s website. Though Montaño passed away in 1996, his son Nicolas and his family have taken over Los Toros and continued Montaño’s legacy.

When Barker told Nicolas he wanted to support Los Toros by sitting in a tub of bean dip for 24 hours, Nicolas told Reuters he was stunned.

"I was like ‘Are you sure? Are you sure you want to do this?’" Nicolas told the outlet. "And he goes, ‘Yeah, I think it would be fun and it’s something I want to help the business.’"

"I personally believe that small businesses are the backbone of the nation," Barker told Reuters. "I believe that it is our duty to support them and I just think if we can do that in a fun way, and in a way that encourages other people to, you know, bring some excitement to the small businesses as well, I think is really, really helpful. And so I think now is the best time to do it."