Armed bystander prevents Chick-fil-A robber from fleeing the scene of the crime

These customers definitely weren’t chicken.

An attempted robbery at a Chick-fil-A in Georgia was reportedly thwarted by an armed citizen who held the suspect at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.

The incident occurred last Tuesday at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Ga., WSB-TV 2 reports. The armed suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant, threatened workers with the gun and demanded money. During the robbery, one of the cashiers reportedly fled to the back of the fast-food joint, after which the suspect attempted to leave. It’s unclear if the suspect managed to take any money from the restaurant before fleeing.

ORIGINAL CHICK-FIL-A IN GEORGIA CLOSING FOR 'FULL RESTAURANT REMODEL,' WILL REOPEN WITH NEW LOOK

Several customers confronted the man on his way out of the restaurant, one of whom as armed. The armed customer reportedly fired two shots and held the suspect at gunpoint until authorities could arrive. Witnesses initially said the suspect, too, had fired a gun during the attempted robbery, although police later confirmed that the armed bystander was the only individual to fire any shots.

No one was injured during the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect, identified as Willie Gloston, was taken into custody and has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in Fulton County Jail.

The armed citizen who stopped the suspect from getting away has not been charged with any crimes, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.