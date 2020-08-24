Wildlife officers called to Texas Whataburger after baby alligator stops by for late-night visit

See you later, alligator.

A baby alligator wandered a bit too close to the entrance of a Whataburger restaurant in Texas on Friday, prompting a call to animal control — and a whole heap of jokes from the local police department.

On Friday night, "our Aransas Pass Whataburger had a little visitor wanting a late-night BOB,” officers with the Port Aransas Police Department joked on Facebook, referencing the chain’s “breakfast on a bun” sandwich.

“I guess it goes to show, Whataburger really is the choice of late-night snacks for just about everyone, human and animal!” they continued, confirming that Texas Parks and Wildlife were called to the scene sometime Friday evening.

But the officers didn’t stop there. In a series of hashtags, the police in Aransas Pass joked that the gator, who stopped by for a #LateNightThnack, had asked for no onions, a toasted bun and picante sauce but #DidntEvenGetHisFoodToGo.

Police also confirmed that officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife eventually removed and relocated the reptile, though they didn’t specify exactly where the alligator was transported.

That said, one can only hope the Aransas Pass PD didn’t have it delivered to the McDonald’s directly across the street, just so they could keep cracking jokes about “quarter-pounders with teeth” or something.