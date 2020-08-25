Woman praises Burger King employee for helping family out of car in pouring rain

That’s how you treat customers like royalty.

No one likes getting out of their car in the rain, so one Burger King employee made sure that his customers didn’t have to get unnecessarily wet by using a trash bag as an overhead cover. Impressed patrons at the restaurant filmed the good deed and shared the footage online.

The footage was filmed at a Burger King in Calhoun, Ga., KXLY reports. A family reportedly arrived at the restaurant right as it started downpouring and the worker, Mike, decided to help out.

According to the customer that shot the footage, Mike grabbed a garbage bag from inside and used it to cover the family’s heads as they entered the restaurant, one by one. Then, after helping the family, he moved on to other customers who were waiting in their cars for the rain to pass.

Meanwhile, as the footage shows, Mike didn’t have a covering to protect himself from the rain, resulting in him getting soaked throughout this whole process.

This isn’t the only time Burger King has gone above and beyond to keep customers safe and happy.

Fox News previously reported that Burger King in Belgium had begun a promotion where customers could get face masks printed with their order written on it. Fans of the restaurant could comment on its Facebook or Instagram page to order the mask with their desired food order on it.

The reason behind the masks was to make it easier for customers to order food from the restaurant without having to remove their masks to be heard properly.