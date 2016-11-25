Starbucks drinks that have more sugar than candy

If you’re a regular Starbucks coffee drinker, you may want to lay off the lattes and Frappuccinos for a while.

Your favorite cold weather drink could be the sugar equivalent of diving into your kids' Halloween candy bucket.

We checked out the sugar contents of some popular Starbucks drinks and compared them with some candy favorites -- and the results are pretty shocking.

Note: We used the companies' websites for nutritional information unless otherwise noted.

1. Grande Chai Tea Latte vs. Snicker's Bar

Grande Chai Tea Latte has 42 grams of sugar in it, compared to a 2.07oz Snicker's bar, which has 27 grams of sugar per bar.

2. Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte vs. Hershey's milk chocolate bar

A Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte has 49 grams of sugar, compared to a 1.55 oz Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar, which has 24 grams per bar. That's more than double the amount of sugar.

3. Grande Cinnamon Dolce Creme Frappuccino vs. Dove Silky Smooth Cookies & Creme Bar

A Grande Cinnamon Dolce Crème Frappuccino has 58 grams of sugar. This is compared to a 38 gram serving of Dove Silky Smooth Cookies & Crème Bar, which as 20 grams of sugar per bar, according to FindtheBest.com.

4. Grande Salted Caramel Mocha vs. 3 Musketeers

A Grande Salted Caramel Mocha has 56 grams of sugar, compared to a regular size 3 Musketeers Bar, which has 36 grams per bar.

5. Grande Java Chip Frappuccino vs. Milk Chocolate M&Ms

A Grande Java Chip Frappuccino has 66 grams of sugar, compared to two bags of milk chocolate M&Ms, each of which has 30 grams per 1.69 oz bag.

6. Grande White Chocolate Mocha vs. Hershey Milk Chocolate Kisses

A Grande White Chocolate Mocha has 59 grams of sugar, compared to 18 Hershey Milk Chocolate Kisses, which have a total of 46 grams of sugar.