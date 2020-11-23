Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Starbucks customer amused by 'secret' pickup line that barista left on her cup

She called it a 'new level' of flirting

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
When you want to ask a woman out for coffee but she’s already buying coffee, it’s time to get creative.

A Starbucks customer named Ashley Wilkins claims that her barista tried flirting with her via a “secret message” on the side of the cup, and now some of her TikTok followers think she should go on a date with him.

The Starbucks barista allegedly crossed out a few of the words that were pre-printed on the cup to create an entirely new message.

Wilkins shared details of the encounter on TikTok, in a short video that illustrated exactly how her barista — whom she calls "Starbucks Steve" — tried to get her attention. As seen in the clip, “Steve” allegedly wrote “secrete message [sic]” on one side of the cup, with an arrow pointing down to the print at the bottom, where it normally reads, “Caution, the beverage you’re about to enjoy is extremely hot.”

Steve, however, used a marker to black out parts of the text, changing it to read, “Caution… you’re… extremely hot.”

New Level of pick up line! 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️

Wilkins described it as a “new level" of pickup line, and commenters seemed to agree.

“Smoother than the coffee itself,” one TikTok user wrote in response to the video, which was originally posted in late October, but only recently went viral with over 1.5 million views.

“Steve shooting his shot!” someone else remarked.

“I’m sorry but he deserves a date,” another insisted.

Wilkins, meanwhile, appeared to take the pickup line as a compliment, but her husband — who was actually there at Starbucks when she ordered her coffee — is apparently a little jealous that he, too, didn’t get a note from another barista who made his drink.

“He was like, ‘I even gave Linda (he made her name up) a dollar tip when we ordered [and] you get special treatment,’” wrote Wilkins of her husband’s reaction