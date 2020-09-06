Son sells birthday whiskey collection worth over $53G to buy his first house

Saving up to a buy a house can feel like a daunting task, but one young man in England found a unique way to do it. It turns out, his father’s idea to invest in whiskey paid off, literally.

Matthew Robson would receive a bottle of Macallan single malt as a birthday gift from his dad, the BBC reports. Over 28 years, Robson’s father reportedly spent over $6,000 on the whiskey.

Which is probably money well spent, because Robson reportedly has a collection worth $53,000, which he plans on turning into a down payment on his first house.

Robson told the BBC, “Each year I received it as a birthday present. I thought it was quite a quirky little present as I was slightly too young to start drinking. But I was under strict instructions, never, never to open them and I tried my hardest and succeeded and they're all intact."

Robson’s father explained, “I thought it would be interesting if I bought one every year and he'd end up with 18 bottles of 18-year-old whiskey for his 18th birthday. It wasn't the only present he got from us. It was just meant to be a unique present but it was a little bit of luck that we kept it going."

The value of Macallan has reportedly risen over the last five to 10 years, making Robson’s collection significantly more valuable. He’s working with a whiskey broker to sell it and says that there’s already a lot of interest from buyers in New York and Asia.