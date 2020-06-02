Smokey Bones creates extreme bacon doughnut for Doughnut Day: 'A love letter to our meat-obsessed guests'

Meat. It’s what’s for doughnut day.

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY 2020: WHERE TO GET FREE DOUGHNUTS

National Doughnut Day's official date is Friday, June 5. But instead of celebrating the sweet-and-carby holiday the same way you always have — by stuffing your face with sweet carbs — Smokey Bones wants you to stuff your face full of meat (and also sugar and carbs).

The chain restaurant has debuted its special limited-time-only offering: the ultimate meat/bacon doughnut.

Their "doughnut" features a 3/8th-inch (thick) slice of Applewood smoked bacon, hand-carved and then candied in brown sugar and black pepper. The chunk of meat is then roasted until crispy and shaped into a traditional doughnut ring.

But Smokey Bones isn’t done with its faux-doughnut yet. The sugary, peppery and crispy slice is then dipped in the restaurant’s “signature vanilla cake batter and cooked until perfectly golden brown.” On top of that goes a second glaze of confectioner’s sugar and maple sugar. It’s then topped with even more smoked bacon pieces.

“Our Chef Peter Farrand created something that not only tastes delicious but is also a love letter to our meat-obsessed guests,” said CEO James O’Reilly in a press release. “His creativity took a typical maple bacon donut and elevated it to something you won’t find anywhere else.”

The doughnut is available for one day only on June 5 at select Smokey Bones locations.