Six Flags selling blood bags full of sangria for Halloween

Nothing makes a better combination than booze and roller coasters.

To help celebrate the Halloween season, a Six Flags amusement park in California is selling a very special, seasonally appropriate drink: an IV bag full of red sangria -- because there’s nothing scarier than a thrill ride after getting a little tipsy.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, Calif., posted a picture of the unique drink on its Instagram page. According to the post, the beverage is part of Fright Fest, the park’s annual Halloween-themed celebration during the months of September and October.

The bag is designed to look like an IV bag full of blood. It even includes markings to signify what blood-type the bag contains. The top of the bag has a straw connected to it designed to look like an IV drip.

The drink is available at any of the park’s locations that sell alcohol, Delish reports.

For theme park fans on the East Coast, they may not be able to drink a creepy sangria, but they won’t be left out of the fun completely.

In late August, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey announced a new ride called the “Jersey Devil,” which is set to open next year.

The “Jersey Devil” ride is slated to stand 13 stories tall, flying passengers at speeds up to 58 mph. Coaster fanatics can look forward to soaring across 3,000 feet of track and intense features, including a 130-foot ascent, 87-degree drop, two inversions, a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll, as per a press release.

