Six Flags' Jersey Devil ride will be 'world's tallest, fastest, longest' single rail coaster

Better buckle up – because Six Flags Great Adventure’s new “Jersey Devil” ride opening next year in New Jersey will reportedly be the tallest, fastest and longest single rail ride roller coaster in the world.

The upcoming attraction was announced on Aug. 29, with the Jersey Devil ride slated to stand 13 stories tall, flying passengers at speeds up to 58 mph. Coaster fanatics can look forward to soaring across 3,000 feet of track and intense features including a 130-foot ascent, 87-degree drop, two inversions, a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll, as per a press release.

Park officials claim that the monstrous ride’s unique elements will crown it as the “tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster” on the planet. The one-of-a-kind Jersey Devil ride will rise in the theme park’s Jackson branch, specifically near the Great Lake, making it all the better for the beast to manifest “under a full moon.”

The attraction was named after the legend of the Jersey Devil, a mythical, menacing, demon-like creature rumored to haunt the Pine Barrens region of the state in the 18th century, according to the Philly Voice.

“Six Flags Great Adventure is home to the best and most innovative roller coasters on the planet, and we are thrilled to expand our unrivaled collection with the Jersey Devil Coaster,” park president John Winkler said in the news release. “Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years, and this iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine.”

The record-breaking ride will open in the summer of 2020, and interested riders must meet the 48-inch height requirement.

The coaster itself will have four trains with 12 seats for passengers, who will sit single-file style on the terrifying ride.

