Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DRINKS
Published

Sam Adams launches first booze-free IPA — and a device to help consumers monitor their drinking habits

The Boston-based brewer announced Thursday the launch of its non-alcoholic IPA, Just The Haze

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Barstool fund helps New Jersey beer and soda outletVideo

Barstool fund helps New Jersey beer and soda outlet

Owners of Hoboken Beer and Soda outlet appeared on ‘Fox &amp; Friends’ to share their reaction to getting support by the Barstool fund

Samuel Adams is entering the non-alcoholic beer category.

The Boston-based brewer announced Thursday the launch of its non-alcoholic IPA, Just The Haze, which alleges to mimic the taste of the hop-forward beer, minus the alcohol. It’s the latest brewery to lean into the no- and low-alcohol beverage sector as more consumers seek out booze-free beverages.

The recipe, which was developed over two years, is said to have the aroma and flavor profile of a "juicy hazy IPA," and has a full-bodied finish, Sam Adams writes.

In honor of Sam Adams' new non-alcoholic beer, the brewery has debuted an "Insulated Pacing Device" to help signal drinkers that they should switch to a non-alcoholic option.

In honor of Sam Adams' new non-alcoholic beer, the brewery has debuted an "Insulated Pacing Device" to help signal drinkers that they should switch to a non-alcoholic option. (Samuel Adams)

WISCONSIN BEER COMPANY GIVING AWAY 'ICE SHANTY' YEAR OF FREE BEER  

"We knew we had to do something big to introduce our first non-alcoholic beer to drinkers nationwide," Matt Withington, Director of Marketing at Samuel Adams said in a statement. "We brewed countless iterations before arriving at the rich, complex and balanced beer that is Just The Haze: an uncompromising, world-class IPA that just happens to be non-alcoholic."

But that's not all Sam Adams has up its sleeve. For sober-curious beer drinkers, the brewery is also launching a beer-cooling device called an Insulated Pacing Apparatus (or an I.P.A.) that alerts drinkers to pace themselves — by switching to a non-alcoholic beverage, of course — after every second beer. The device works via built-in motion sensors that activate a series of lights and a vibrating mechanism for "signaling to drinkers that it’s the perfect time to swap in a Just The Haze non-alcoholic IPA to help extend their drinking session."

Fans of the idea can currently enter to win one of the Insulated Pacing Apparati at SamuelAdams.com/pacewithtaste.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

A number of big breweries have also launched non-alcoholic beverages in recent months. Guinness last year launched its first alcohol-free beer, Guinness 0.0, with plans for a wider release this year. And Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Budweiser also launched its namesake Budweiser Zero, an alcohol-free lager made to taste like Budweiser, but with zero grams of sugar.