Restaurant goes viral for ‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry’ menu item

Alexandra Deabler
A menu made with couples in mind.

Mama D’s diner in North Little Rock, Ark., is being praised online for a unique side dish called “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry.”

The funny meal add-on includes “extra French fries to your entrée, and fried chicken wings (2) or fried cheese sticks (3).”

The funny meal add-on includes “extra French fries to your entrée, and fried chicken wings (2) or fried cheese sticks (3).”

Though the item is not new, it has recently gone viral thanks to a customer who posted a picture of the menu praising the clever option.

Thousands joked on social media about needing to try the silly dish, and sharing that it would help end “date night food-theft.”

Though not everyone was on board with the idea, noting they don’t share – ever.

“Stay off my PLATE,” one person wrote, seeming to tag their significant other.

And others thought the name was a little one-sided, suggesting it should include boyfriends, as well.

“More like my *boyfriend* isn’t hungry,” one person wrote on Facebook.

To Fox News, Mama D’s shared that their menu is full of other quirky names like the “Hot Diggity Dog” hot dog entree and the “Where’s the Beef” veggie burger.

“It works both ways though,” another person shared on Facebook.

The restaurant seems to have a good sense of humor to the recent attention. To Fox News, Mama D’s shared that their menu is full of other quirky names like the “Hot Diggity Dog” hot dog entree and the “Where’s the Beef” veggie burger.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.