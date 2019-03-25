Restaurant staff stunned by generous $2,000 tip: ‘This was totally unexpected’

One man’s generosity made an entire restaurant staff’s night.

Silver Street Tavern restaurant staff in Waterville, Maine, were shocked by a customer’s kindness on Saturday night — and went to Facebook to share the sweet gesture.

“WOW! So awesome, we had to share! Thank you to the kind gentleman who came in for dinner tonight and had such a great experience that he left a $2000 tip, to be divided among all the employees who were working the shift,” the Facebook post on the restaurant’s official page read.

NORTH CAROLINA RESTAURANT SERVER GIVEN $10,000 CASH TIP BY PATRON WHO ORDERED WATER

Waitress Samantha Clark, 21, told the Press Herald that she was working at the busy restaurant that evening when a man and his wife came in to order drinks and dinner.

According to Clark, the man said someone had taken his wine glass accidentally and then asked to speak to the manager.

“We thought he was going to complain or that we did something wrong,” she said to the Press Herald.

However, the man was far from complaining. Instead he left a substantial $2,000 tip on a $48 bill — a tip that he allegedly instructed the manager to share with everyone, which will reportedly leave every one with about $140.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This was totally unexpected and to have [the kitchen staff] get a piece of that is the biggest part to me because they don’t make what we make and they work their butts off," employee Zack Dennis said to WGME.

Owner Charlie Giguere told Fox News that he felt “very proud” of his staff for the hard work they do and thinks the gentleman – who wishes to stay anonymous – noticed their teamwork.

“My guess is that the gentleman saw teamwork and that is why he felt compelled to leave the tip and have all involved get a piece of it,” Giguere told Fox News.

The employees have been touched by the man’s gesture and want to continue to build up their community.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“These are the kinds of things that make you feel good about your community, the people you live and work with to recognize that and to do something like this," bartender Tony Tuell said to the WGME. "It speaks volumes for the city of Waterville and the people that work here.”