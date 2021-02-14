Restaurant patron arrested for punching worker, biting customer over facemask regulations

The only biting allowed at restaurants is the kind that involves food.

A Canadian restaurant patron allegedly assaulted a staff member and a fellow diner on Tuesday night over an apparent mask dispute. According to witnesses, the suspect did not appear to be sober during the altercation.

The incident occurred around 7 in the evening at a restaurant in Victoria, CTV News reports. The suspect allegedly entered the restaurant without a mask and appeared to be intoxicated (witnesses said that the man appeared to have been using drugs).

A staff reportedly told the man to put on a mask, which resulted in the suspect punching the restaurant worker. According to reports, several employees and customers helped to restrain the man until authorities arrived.

During the scuffle, the suspect allegedly bit another customer. The victim only suffered minor injuries, News 1130 reports.

The Victoria Police released a statement confirming that the suspect was taken into custody and was held at a cell in the police department until "he was no longer intoxicated." He was then released "on conditions," although the specific conditions were not specified.

According to the police department, the COVID-19 Related Measures Act requires customers to wear face masks while in restaurants. The suspect was arrested, however, for assault causing bodily harm.

The Victoria Police posted about the incident on Twitter, writing, "Patrol officers arrested a man last night at a downtown restaurant after he punched a staff member when asked to wear a face mask. The man then bit a patron in the ensuing struggle."