Recipe: Royal Wedding Biscuit Cake
Move over Will and Kate -- your wedding may be exclusive, but we've got the secret recipe of your world-famous cake! While you may never be a prince or princess, you can now eat like one.
For the cake
1 box graham crackers
¼ c. raisins
¼ c. nuts, chopped
5 oz. dark chocolate
5 oz. milk chocolate
1 stick butter, room temp.
1 14-oz. can condensed milk
For the topping
5 oz. dark chocolate
1 tsp. milk
1. In a large metal bowl, crumble graham crackers into bite-size pieces. Add raisins and nuts.
2. In a saucepan, melt chocolates, butter, and milk. Stir frequently so chocolate doesn’t burn.
3. Add melted mixture to crackers and stir until dispersed.
4. Line an 11-by-7-inch pan with waxed paper. Pour mixture into pan; spread evenly. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
5. For the topping, combine ingredients in a saucepan; stir until melted.
6. Remove cake from fridge and cover with topping. Cut into squares and serve.