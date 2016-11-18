Recipe: Royal Wedding Biscuit Cake

Move over Will and Kate -- your wedding may be exclusive, but we've got the secret recipe of your world-famous cake! While you may never be a prince or princess, you can now eat like one.

For the cake

1 box graham crackers

¼ c. raisins

¼ c. nuts, chopped

5 oz. dark chocolate

5 oz. milk chocolate

1 stick butter, room temp.

1 14-oz. can condensed milk

For the topping

5 oz. dark chocolate

1 tsp. milk

1. In a large metal bowl, crumble graham crackers into bite-size pieces. Add raisins and nuts.

2. In a saucepan, melt chocolates, butter, and milk. Stir frequently so chocolate doesn’t burn.

3. Add melted mixture to crackers and stir until dispersed.

4. Line an 11-by-7-inch pan with waxed paper. Pour mixture into pan; spread evenly. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

5. For the topping, combine ingredients in a saucepan; stir until melted.

6. Remove cake from fridge and cover with topping. Cut into squares and serve.