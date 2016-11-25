Quarter Pounder purchased in 1995 still looks about the same

Wonder how long a Quarter Pounder with cheese can last? Two Australians say they bought a few McDonald's burgers for friends back in 1995, when they were teens, and one of the friends never showed up.

So the kid's burger went uneaten—and stayed that way, Australia's News Network reports. "We’re pretty sure it’s the oldest burger in the world," says one of the men, Casey Dean.

Holding onto the burger for their friend "started off as a joke," he adds, but "the months became years and now, 20 years later, it looks the same as it did the day we bought it, perfectly preserved in its original wrapping." Dean and his burger-buying mate, Eduard Nitz, even took the burger on Australian TV show The Project last night and "showed off the mold-free specimen," News 9 reports.

The pair offered to take a bite of it for charity but were dissuaded by the show's hosts. They've also started a Facebook page for the burger called "Can This 20 Year Old Burger Get More Likes Than Kanye West?" that has more than 4,044 likes as of this writing.

And they're selling an iTunes song, "Free the Burger," for $1.69, and giving proceeds to the charity Beyond Blue, which helps Australians battle anxiety and depression.

(A few years ago, a man sold a 20-year-old bottle of McDonald's McJordan sauce for $10,000. Here's why Mickey D's food seemingly never decays.)

