Public health alert issued for chicken and bacon ranch wraps over listeria concerns

A public health alert has been issued for some ready-to-eat wraps amid concerns that the products may be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) earlier this week issued the alert for Rachel's Food Corp. chicken and bacon ranch wraps sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

A recall was not requested because the affected products are no longer available for purchase, according to the announcement.

"The problem was discovered when a state public health partner notified FSIS of a product sample that tested positive for listeria monocytogenes," the FSIS said.

The wraps were sold under the brand names Big Y Quick Easy Meals and Market 32 by Price Chopper.

Both items come in a 10-ounce clear plastic clamshell package with a sell-by date of May 7 and the lot code of 25122.

The wraps have the establishment number P34657 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Mike Pepin, vice president of operations for Massachusetts-based Rachel's Food Corp., told Fox News Digital there is no immediate concern regarding the wraps since they are out of circulation.

"Listeria infection is an illness caused by bacteria that can spread through many foods," according to the Mayo Clinic.

No illnesses have been reported "due to consumption of these products," the FSIS said. The items were produced on May 2.

Although the wraps are no longer on the market, the FSIS is "concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators," according to the announcement.

Anyone who has purchased the wraps is "urged not to consume them."