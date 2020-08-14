Protest held outside New York bakery over MAGA cake, bakery says it is still making the design

A protest was held outside of a New York bakery Thursday over a MAGA hat cake.

Coccadotts Cake Shop in Albany put a picture on its social media of a cake baked into the shape of a red “Make American Great Again” hat. The cake was a custom-order.

The cake set off a wave of backlash when it was posted in late July. Though it was quickly deleted after the negative response, protestors from the Black Lives Matter movement and those supporting the MAGA cake faced off in front of the bakery on Aug. 13.

According to video footage from the protest, the sides are seen arguing while police officers attempt to keep a barricade between the groups.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho racism has got to go,” Black Lives Matter supporters chanted.

One of the Black Lives Matter members told the Albany Times Union he was trying to have a civil conversation but was unable to do so with the other group.

"They're able to feel what they feel about their politics. We have issues when it comes to social injustice as in firing someone because they're gay, wearing 'All Lives Matter' masks," said Legacy Casanova of Schenectady, the Times Union reported.

Bakery owner Rachel Dott spoke to Fox News about the protests, claiming the response to the cake has been mixed online and in person.

“After putting up the photo, we ended up shutting down our social media platform,” she said. “We received threats: ‘We’re going to burn down’ the bakery.'”

However, within the community, Dott said the bakery has seen an outpouring of support and has been inundated with cake orders – many of which are for the MAGA cake design.

“We don’t say no to anyone,” Dott responded when asked if the bakery was still honoring the design.

“We’ve made rainbow cakes. The Black Lives Matter group ordered a cake," she added.

According to Dott, and the Times Union outlet, protestors alleged the bakery had ties to the far-right Proud Boys group. She claimed that is untrue.

Dott said she was unsure why the Aug. 13 date was chosen, more than two weeks after the initial incident.