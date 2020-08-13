Gay baker honors cake request with homophobic message, was worried about potential lawsuit

A gay baker in Michigan is speaking out after she received a request for a custom cake with a homophobic message.

Esteemed baker April Anderson, who has baked for Oprah Winfrey, owns and operates Good Cakes and Bakes with her partner in Detroit. On July 19, she said she received a $40 online order for a custom red velvet cake. A $10 tip was also included, Anderson told the Detroit Free Press.

OHIO WOMAN THROWS FIT AT BURGER KING BECAUSE EMPLOYEES WOULDN'T SERVE LUNCH AT 9 A.M.

As Anderson looked at the order, which had the word “Pride” in all caps, she realized it contained a homophobic message.

“I am ordering this cake to celebrate and have PRIDE in true Christian marriage," the customer said in the order, the Free Press reported. "I’d like you to write on the cake, in icing, 'Homosexual acts are gravely evil. (Catholic Catechism 2357)'".

Of the order, Anderson was shocked, but told the Free Press she is used to discrimination.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We are so used to being Black lesbian women,” Anderson said of her and her business partner and wife Michelle. “You are used to people discriminating against you and saying mean things to you.”

Good Cakes and Bakes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though stunned, Anderson was unsure if she could legally refuse to make the cake, concerned she could face a lawsuit.

In the end, Anderson filled the order and baked the cake in line with the policy of her shop, which does not permit specialty messages on desserts ordered online.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“This can not be decorated with theme or message. You must call the bakery for themed cake orders,” the description for the red velvet cake clearly reads on the bakery’s website.

Anderson said the customer called to inquire about the cake and was informed it would be ready Saturday.

"I think he was shocked," Anderson said to the Free Press. "He was probably anticipating us saying no."

However, he reportedly did not stop by to pick it up and it was eventually discarded days later.

According to the article, the customer was part of a conservative Catholic organization called Church Militant, which has reportedly been disavowed by the Archdiocese of Detroit as not having “authorization required under Church law to identify or promote itself as Catholic,” according to the Free Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Church Militant founder Michael Voris spoke out, stating the customer, identified as David Gordon, acted independently of the group by ordering the cake.