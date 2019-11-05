Pizza Hut customer threatens workers over extra-cheese pizza that 'didn't have enough cheese'

People in Wisconsin apparently take their cheeses very seriously.

A Badger State man reportedly threatened Pizza Hut employees recently because he wasn’t happy with his order. Apparently, he was upset that his pizza didn’t have enough cheese on it, despite the fact that he ordered an “extra cheese” pizza.

Everest Metro Police were called to the restaurant around noon last Monday, according to the police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. When they arrived, the reported cheese-lover had already left, but employees were able to provide police with a description and his vehicle’s license plate number.

According to witnesses, a woman had entered the Pizza Hut earlier that day and ordered a “personal pan pizza with extra cheese.” Once she got the food, the woman paid and left the restaurant, only to return approximately five minutes later.

The police report states that the woman returned to the restaurant to complain that the “pizza wasn’t right” and “it didn’t have enough cheese on it.”

The restaurant claims that they offered to remake the food, but said that it would “be the same as the first pizza.” At this point, the woman said that her “boyfriend wouldn’t eat it.” She then reportedly threw the pizza in the garbage and left.

A few minutes later, a man reportedly entered the restaurant “yelling, screaming and acting strange.” The restaurant reportedly offered to make him another pizza, to which the man responded by saying he wouldn’t eat it.

As the scene continued, he reportedly threatened employees and told them not to spit in his food.

Authorities located the man the following day, WBAY reports. He was reportedly issued a citation for “disorderly conduct,” which he said he didn’t deserve because he is “an American and works hard," he said.