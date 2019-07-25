Pizza Hut to test out system where customers never have to interact with an actual person

Pizza Hut is testing out a way for customers to get pizza without ever having to talk to another person.

The company will be testing out a digital cubby system at one of its locations in Hollywood, Calif. Customers will be able to order a pizza ahead of time and then pick it up from the appropriate cubby when they arrive at the restaurant.

The cubby system was designed to be an “easy alternative for time-strapped carryout customers,” Nation’s Restaurant News reported, adding that it won’t replace the traditional in-store experience but work alongside it.

The system is expected to work with orders made through the Pizza Hut app, along with orders made through the website or in-store.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Pizza Hut said, “So many people live on-the-go and don’t have time to wait in line, especially in urban areas. And let’s face it, many of us welcome any opportunity to skip the small talk. So, we took it upon ourselves to introduce this seamless and innovative carryout experience that eliminates the lines, the wait and the conversation, allowing you to literally just grab a fresh, hot pizza and go.”

The system will reportedly have 12 cubbies. Once an order is ready, customers can pick it up from the latched cubby that has their name displayed on it.

The initial test site will start using the cubbies in late July, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. Additional cities are expected to add the system in 2020, but specific locations haven’t been revealed yet.