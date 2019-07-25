McDonald's employee accidentally leaves drive-thru mic on, revealing hilarious conversation

One McDonald’s customer scored a free side of drama at the drive-thru, when a restaurant employee apparently – accidentally – left the ordering microphone on at the fast-food chain.

On July 22, humorous Twitter account @SomeonesAnIdiot shared a two-minute video clip featuring audio of the epic ordeal, which has since been viewed over 3.4 million times and liked over 6,900 times on the platform.

In the non sequitur conversation, a female-sounding voice declared that she wasn’t going to clean on her day off, “unless it's at home,” evidently speaking to someone on the phone or elsewhere in the restaurant.

WARNING: Video contains expletive language.

The Mickey D’s worker proceeded to call out someone named Brittany, who she recently lent $20 to because the woman “couldn’t pay her phone bill.”

Then, the staffer said that while Brittany eventually did give her $10 back, she remains frustrated that the pal owes other people money.

Chattering on, the McDonald’s employee soon snapped back to reality, realizing that her end of the drive-thru ordering microphone was indeed on for the duration of the conversation.

“I apologize for the wait. How can I help you?” she cordially asked the customer.

Social media commenters, naturally, have had a whole lot to say about the eavesdropping experience.

“She definitely seems like the type that'll give you extra ketchup packets and sauces on request,” one fan of the worker said.

“Update? Did Brittany pay her the other $10? I need to know this,” another chimed in.

“This could've been a ton worse. Nothing to see here,” another offered, while one wondered why the customer was “snitching” on the Golden Arches staffer in the first place.

Others, too, were more skeptical of the story in a larger sense.

“Some of y’all never worked in the service industry.... and it shows,” a commenter cracked.

“I’m not buying it,” another argued. “There is not a fast food drive through speaker anywhere that is that clear.”

It remains unclear at this time exactly which location of McDonald's this drive-thru drama occurred.