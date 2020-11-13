Waffle House gets official beer – Bacon and Kegs

How do you like your Waffle House? Scattered, smothered or with hops?

Two years ago, a Waffle House location became the first ever to sell alcohol. And now the beloved diner chain is getting an official beer as part of its collaboration with another Georgia-based outfit, Oconee Brewing Company. And yes, before you ask, it smells like bacon.

Waffle House Bacon & Kegs – its official name – is a red ale with a 6.5% ABV.

The boozy collaboration reportedly came about in January after Oconee reached out to the multi-state chain, asking about working on a brew together. Thus the bacon-infused beer was born “as the first ever Waffle House beer,” Leslie Tillery, Oconee’s media director told Food and Wine.

The cans feature a drawing of the iconic Waffle House restaurant, as well as the sign. The signature yellow is printed as a backdrop on the can that is adorned with, naturally, bacon strips and mugs of beer.

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewery wrote in the Facebook post. “The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smoky bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer. Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer.”

The cans will be available in six packs or draft exclusively at Oconee Brewing Company beginning December 18.

