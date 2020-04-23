PETA asks Burger King New Zealand to 'reinvent' itself as all-vegan restaurant

Veggie Burger King doesn’t have the same ring to it.

PETA is trying to get Burger King locations in New Zealand to reopen as vegan restaurants, post-pandemic.

As Burger King New Zealand has “gone into receivership” during the coronavirus worldwide outbreak, the animal rights organization drafted a letter to KordaMentha, the receiver put in place for Burger King, asking it to consider taking “this opportunity to reinvent the chain as a revolutionary, all-vegan business, focused solely on a kinder, more environmentally friendly plant-based menu.”

Fast-food chains are reopening in the nation for drive-thru and delivery next week, NewsHub reported. However, Burger King is reportedly struggling, and was placed into receivership last Tuesday, leaving 2,600 employees wondering if they will have their jobs once restaurants reopen.

The dicey financial future is what prompted PETA to suggest the chain rebrand itself as fully vegan, claiming it will help prevent future likelihoods of zoonotic disease transmission.

“Nothing has shaken our concept of 'business as usual' like the coronavirus pandemic,” the letter reads.

“The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that 75 percent of new or emerging diseases originate in animals. Indeed, since 2004, the world has seen economies hit and lives lost to a plethora of zoonotic diseases: avian and swine influenza, bovine tuberculosis, Ebola, MERS, Nipah virus, SARS — and now, COVID-19, which has claimed over 165,000 lives in just three short months and is poised to wipe trillions of dollars from the global economy.”

The organization went on to tell Burger King, which already offers a (mostly) plant-based burger, to “capitalize on the booming demand for vegan food.”

Burger King has not yet publicly responded to the letter.